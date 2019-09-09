      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan arrives at #1 with “Knockin’ Boots”

Sep 9, 2019 @ 1:27pm

ABC/Craig SjodinLuke Bryan claims the twenty-third number one of his career this week, as “Knockin’ Boots” takes its place at the top of the country chart.

“Huge thank you to fans, radio and my team for this #1,” Luke tweeted. “I think this song is so fun and it’s such a blast singing it.”

“Again thank you to everyone who supports me and allows me to do what I love,” he added. “Shout out to writers Gordie SampsonHillary Lindsey, and Jon Nite. Love y’all.”

Prior to this, Luke’s most recent trip to number one came in February of this year, when “What Makes You Country” topped the chart.

Thursday, Luke continues on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with a stop in Bethel, New York. Later this month, he kicks off his eleventh annual Farm Tour, September 26 in Marshall, Wisconsin.  

