LUKE BRYAN ANNOUNCES FARM TOUR 2023

Luke Bryan is ready to bring his annual Farm Tour back this fall on five farms from September 14 -23. This year’s chosen farms are located in Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Tickets for Farm Tour 2023 go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10 a.m. local time at lukebryan.com/FarmTour.

Luke shared the news on social media yesterday (Wednesday, April 26th) writing in part, “It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in September. I can’t wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans and honoring our American farmer . . .”

More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009, and it continues drawing more and more fans. Luke tells us: “The Farm Tour has grown throughout the years, and the fact that we can set a stage up in a hayfield or some kind of field and people flock to it is what I envisioned when I created Farm Tour, and then obviously help some kids with scholarships and stuff like that. But the Farm Tour just really an exciting time to be able to just be out on a farm on a Fall night. Sometimes it’s cool and everybody’s got, it’s perfect jacket weather and everybody’s just enjoying music and having fun, and it’s happening in these little towns.”

Luke is once again partnering with Bayer for the #HeresToTheFarmerCampaign, with Bayer pledging to donate 1 million meals to people in need via Feeding America.

