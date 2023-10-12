Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Ride into the Sunset in New 2023 CMA Awards Video

Country music’s biggest night is coming up, and Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are about to ride onto our TV screens, with a new ad for it. And, as you’d expect, it’s pretty funny.

The TV and country music star, and the former NFL Superbowl MVP QB will return to host the 57th annual CMA Awards, for the second time.

The show will air live on ABC on November 8.

In the new promotion for the award show, the guys ride horses into the sunset, when Manning gets a phone call, asking for them to come back to the CMA stage.

“They want us to host again?” Bryan asks. “If I turn my back on the CMA Awards, what kind of hosting icon would I be?”

“Hosting icons, plural. They called my phone,” Manning jokes.

Bryan and Manning co-hosted the CMA Awards last year. They were announced as hosts again in May.

Who is the best award show host of all time?