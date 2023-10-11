Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Ride Into the Sunset in New 2023 CMA Awards Video

Country music’s biggest night is coming up, and Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are excited!

Country music star and former NFL quarterback is hosting the 57th annual CMA Awards for the second time. The award show will air live on ABC on November 8.

The hosting pair are featured in a new promotion for the award show, which finds CMA winner and former NFL quarterback riding on horses into the sunset when Manning gets a phone all to come back to the CMA stage.

“They want us to host again?” Bryan asks. “If I turn my back on the CMA Awards, what kind of hosting icon would I be?” “Hosting icons, plural. They called my phone,” Manning jokes. Bryan and Manning co-hosted the CMA Awards last year. They were announced as hosts again in May.

