Luke Bryan and Family Share Emotional College Sendoff for Nephew
Getty Images
Like many families, Luke Bryan sent his nephew off to college over the weekend. Bryan and his wife, Caroline, sent nephew Til Cheshire to his first year of college. The couple took over care of Cheshire after his father died.
“I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia,” Caroline wrote on Instagram. “Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy. [heart emoji].”
Bryan commented on his wife’s post writing, “I keep looking to see if his truck is parked next to mine.” The comment got fans emotional. Luke and Caroline took in Til along with his sister’s, Jordan and Kris, after the death of Caroline’s brother, “it was never something that he [Luke] and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.” Here’s the complete story with pictures from Pop Culture.