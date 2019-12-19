Luke Bryan And Family Look Forward To Chili Dog & Pajamas Christmas Tradition
Luke Bryan and his family will spend Christmas skiing this year, but despite being away from home in Nashville, they will continue their Christmas Eve family traditions. Luke told Roy Gregory one tradition that involves PJ’s and Chili Dogs:
Luke and his wife, Caroline, are in the middle of what they call “12 Days of Prankmas.” Their latest victims include pro basketball players Meyers Leonard and former Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler.