LUKE BRYAN ADDS SIX SHOWS

Luke Bryan is bringing his Las Vegas residency to a close after two years. He announced Wednesday (August 9th) that the final six shows of his Luke Bryan: Vegas show will take place in late December and early January 2024.

He said in a statement, “I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live. The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room.”

The final shows will take place on December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 3rd, 5th and 6th.

His next single, “Southern and Slow” drops Friday (August 11th).

