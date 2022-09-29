98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Adds 12 New Las Vegas Residency Dates: “We’re Having So Much Fun In Vegas, We’re Staying!”

September 29, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

Luke Bryan is staying busy! He added 12 new Las Vegas residency dates at the Resorts World Theatre.

Making the announcement on Tuesday (September 27), Bryan’s new shows will run from February 1st through April 1, 2023.

“We’re having so much fun in Vegas; we’re staying! New 2023 dates just announced!” Bryan posted to his Instagram.

“I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” Bryan also said via a statement. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

