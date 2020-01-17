Luke Bryan 2020 Tour will not Stop in Chicago
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Singer/Songwriter Luke Bryan performs during Country Thunder - Day 4 on July 22, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Luke Bryan is headed back on the road this year. The country singer is about to embark on a 2020 tour.
No Chicago date is listed for Luke this year. The closest is on June 25th @ Summerfest in Milwaukee. The first stop of the Proud to Be Right Here Tour will be in Cincinnati on May 28.
Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack will be joining him.
Luke Bryan’s 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:
May 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
May 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 30 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 5 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 18 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 19 –Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
June 20 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*
July 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
July 17 — Mtn View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 23 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 24 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 31 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 4 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 5 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Aug. 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Aug. 14 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 21 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 28 – Charlotte, N.C.@ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 — Charleston, S.C. @ TBA
Sept. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 25 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 26 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Oct. 1 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Oct. 2 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Oct. 8 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center**
Oct. 10 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater**
