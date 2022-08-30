98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bell Has Died at 32

August 30, 2022 7:02AM CDT
Luke Bell, who vanished on Saturday, August 20, in Tucson, Arizona, was discovered today, August 29, 2022, not far from his last known location and in the way we had all feared when we first heard the news.  According to Matt Kinman, a traditional country musician who has been Luke Bell’s friend, confidant, and caregiver for the last six years, Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, as confirmed by Saving Country Music. Luke Bell was put on tour opening for names like Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., and Dwight Yoakam. He was hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder that he would ultimately never shake. Luke Bell’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. Thoughts and prayers go out to Luke Bell’s family, friends and fans.

