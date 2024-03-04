Lucchese Boots Partners with Parker McCollum for Exclusive Collection
March 4, 2024 11:30AM CST
Lucchese Boots and Parker McCollum have teamed up to create an exclusive Western wear collection, featuring boots, apparel, and accessories which blend the feel of country music with high-quality craftsmanship.
Scheduled for release on Friday, March 22, the collaboration celebrates Lucchese’s legacy and McCollum’s Texan roots. They promise a blend of tradition with modern flair.
The collection includes four unique boot designs, each with a personal story tied to McCollum’s life and career, as well as specially designed T-shirts, belts, and the particular trucker style of baseball caps, which Parker wears all the time.
