LSU Coach Brian Kelly Goes Viral In Garth Brooks Video

LSU’s new coach, Brian Kelly, is already getting noticed, albeit not on the football field yet, but on social media. Kelly posed with Walker Howard — a five-star quarterback commit out of Lafayette, Louisiana, while visiting the campus on Sunday. The two stood back to back as a 360 camera captured them surrounded by lights while Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” played. Howard captioned the post, “Got my coach” along with two tiger emojis. The post quickly went viral receiving over 3,000 likes. Coach Kelly, looks a little out of his element as many on Twitter pointed out, but this matchup of Howard and Kelly will be one to see.
Got my coach! 🐯🐯 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/j0nurt5sMa
— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) December 13, 2021
