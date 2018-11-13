Loyal Dog Waits 80 Days For Owner Who Died In A Car Accident

After its owner died in a car accident, a woman’s trusty companion has been keeping a vigil in the spot where she died. Chinese video site Pear Video claims the loyal dog has remained on the median of the Inner Mongolia highway since August 21st.

According to a taxi driver in the area, the dog will walk away when people try to approach, but it immediately returns to the post, adding, “This owner’s relationship with her dog was very deep.” Video of the dog has gone viral on social media where comments range from “how amazing” to concern for its safety. Here are pictures and more from Sky News.

This reminds me of Hachikō, the dog in Japan that has a statue erected in Tokyo in his honor. Hachikō would meet his owner at Shibuya Station every day after his commute home. One day the owner died of a cerebral hemorrhage while at work. From then until his death, 9 years later, Hachikō would return to Shibuya Station every day to await his owner’s return. Here’s Hachikō’s story from Nerd Nomads.