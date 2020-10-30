Lovelytheband drops new song, “Heartbreak of America”
Lovelytheband has released a new song called "Heartbreak of America."
The track, which was co-written by Foster the People frontman Mark Foster, is about “a shared feeling of uncomfortable complacency.”
“Cultural insensitivity should be unacceptable in America or anywhere in the world,” says lead vocalist Mitchy Collins. “If this song even motivates one person to be kinder to themselves or their neighbor, or to get out and vote, it has served its purpose.”
“Heartbreak of America” follows the release of lovelytheband’s sophomore album conversations with myself about you, which dropped in August.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
