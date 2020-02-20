Lovebirds can get Married for Free — in Hell
If you’re looking to tie the knot but are a little short on cash, there’s a municipality that’s willing to perform the wedding ceremony for free. The catch? You’ve got to go to Hell.
The city of Hell, Michigan is offering free wedding ceremonies on Leap Day, February 29th. Reverend Yvonne Williams says she’ll be marrying all the couples who show up in one big, 10-minute ceremony at 2:29 p.m. The mass marriage will happen regardless of “whatever weather Michigan gives us,” she says.
“When you get married in Hell, there’s nowhere for your marriage to go but up,” Williams says.
While it might be cool to say you got married in Hell, would sharing the experience with a bunch of other couples take away from it?
Here’s the complete story from the Detroit Free Press.