Love Wins: Carrie Underwood welcomes new son Jacob Bryan Fisher
By News Desk
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 2:49 PM

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIt’s official: the newest member of the Underwood/Fisher family has arrived!

Carrie Underwood made the announcement on Instagram around 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, along with photos of the whole family posing with the new addition.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…” Carrie shared. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!”

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” she added. “Life is good…”

The “Love Wins” hitmaker attached pictures taken in the hospital, the first showing her husband Mike Fisher holding a sleeping, swaddled Jacob. In the second, Carrie — sans makeup — is holding her new son close to her face.

In the third, big brother Isaiah — looking adorable in a little black fedora — is holding his baby bro on a pillow as his dad watches. Isaiah will turn four on February 27.

