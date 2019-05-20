“Love Ain’t” is #1 for Eli Young Band

The Valory Music Co.Eli Young Band achieves the fourth number one of their career so far this week, as “Love Ain’t” ascends to the top of the chart.

“Getting back here to the top again is a blessing that both country music fans and country radio have given us. We do not take this for granted,” lead singer Mike Eli says. “It’s a blessing that carries on to our families and our teams that have been behind us every single step of the way.”

“We humbly thank you all for making this happen for us,” he adds.

“Love Ain’t” is one of the new tracks on This is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits.

The song’s music video — which features veteran Taylor Morris, a quadruple amputee — is up for Group Video of the Year at next month’s CMT Music Awards.

Next up, Eli Young Band plays Fox & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series on May 31.

