Louis Joliet Mall Temporarily Suspends Hours
3/20/2020: In the Interest of Public Health and Following the State of Illinois
Health Directive, Louis Joliet Mall Temporarily Suspends Hours
At Louis Joliet Mall, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remain our top priority. In cooperation with the state of Illinois’ health directive, Louis Joliet Mall is temporarily suspending its hours beginning Saturday, March 21, at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Joliet and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities.
Information on COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, families, friends and neighbors can be found online at the state and county health department sites and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For further center updates, please visit ShoppingLouisJolietMall.com.