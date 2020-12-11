Loughran Cappel joins the Illinois State Senate
Joliet native Meg Loughran Cappel was sworn in to represent the 49th State Senate District on Thursday.
“It is an honor to represent the hardworking families of our district in Springfield,” Loughran Cappel said. “We have important decisions to make this upcoming legislative session and I am ready to fight to protect our local businesses, ensure our children and educators have the resources to be successful and for common sense measures that will grow our region’s economy.”
Loughran Cappel has served the community as a special education teacher, school board member and has volunteered at different organizations throughout Will County.
“I look forward to tackling these important issues and working in a bipartisan manner to guarantee the government is working for the taxpayers of our state,” Loughran Cappel said.
The 49th State Senate District includes all or parts of Joliet, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Shorewood, Oswego, Crest Hill, Boulder Hill, Naperville, Montgomery, Aurora and Channahon.