Louder than Life festival canceled due to COVID-19
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesThe 2020 Louder than Life rock festival in Louisville, Kentucky, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, fellow Louisville events Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond — which, along with Louder than Life, were scheduled to take place back-to-back in September — have also been scrapped.
“Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later,” festival organizers say in a statement. “Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.”
The full lineup for Louder than Life had not yet been announced, though Metallica was scheduled to headline.
Information regarding refunds is forthcoming. For all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.