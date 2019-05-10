Lots of Movies to Check Out this Weekend

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (PG) Ryan Reynolds stuffs his PG-rated humor into the cute little yellow electrified body of Pikachu in the first live-action Pokemon movie. Justice Smith is his human partner Tim, the only person who can understand a word he saying. Pikachu shows up with amnesia after Tim’s dad goes missing, so they team up to investigate his disappearance and what happened to his memory. Kathryn Newton from “Big Little Lies” is a girl who helps them.

“The Hustle” (PG-13) Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in this remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”. Anne has Michael Caine’s role as an upper-class con artist and Rebel has Steve Martin’s role as a rival low stakes grifter who convinces her to team up for a big con.

“Poms” (PG-13) Diane Keaton moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad to prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams, or something. The other “vintage” ladies on the arthritic cheer squad include Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman. Alisha Boe from “13 Reasons Why” is the young girl they recruit to train them.

“Tolkien” (PG-13) Nicholas Hoult plays “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien, who transformed the close friendship with his fellow Oxford students and horrors of World War I into an epic literary masterpiece. Lily Collins plays Edith Bratt, the woman he loves.

“The Professor and the Madman” stars Mel Gibson as a professor compiling the Oxford English Dictionary and Sean Penn as a convicted murderer who submitted over 10,000 entries to it while he was locked up at an insane asylum. Stephen Dillane and Natalie Dormer from “Game of Thrones” are also in it.