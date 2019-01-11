Lots of Movies Debut This Weekend

“The Upside” (PG-13) Kevin Hart is an ex-con who stumbles his way into a caretaking job for paralyzed billionaire Bryan Cranston. Bryan ignores Kevin’s lack of qualifications just because he can’t stand any of the other candidates, and they soon become unlikely friends. The rest of the cast includes Nicole Kidman as Cranston’s disapproving assistant, and Aja Naomi King from “How to Get Away with Murder” as Kevin’s angry baby mama. The movie was originally produced by the Weinstein Company, but it got shelved after the Harvey Weinstein scandal until it was finally bought out by another studio.

“Replicas” (PG-13) Keanu Reeves plays a scientist who loses his family in a car crash right as he’s on the verge of making a breakthrough on transferring human consciousness. So he steals government resources to clone bodies for them and bring them back. Alice Eve plays his wife, and Thomas Middleditch from HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is the guy who helps him create her clone.

“A Dog’s Way Home” (PG) Bryce Dallas Howard is the voice of Bella, a dog who gets separated from her owner and travels 400 miles to find him. You probably wouldn’t recognize the guy. His name’s Jonah Hauer-King and he’s a British actor faking an American accent. Ashley Judd plays his mom.

“Sgt. Will Gardner” (Not Rated) Max Martini plays a combat veteran on a cross-country motorcycle trip to see his son while still struggling with TBI / PTSD from the Iraq war. He wrote and directed it as a way to give back to the military, and he’s donating profits to three veterans charities. TBI / PTSD stands for traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Max has been deeply involved with the military ever since he played Corporal Henderson in “Saving Private Ryan”. You’d also remember him as Mack on “The Unit” and as Oz in “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”. Omari Hardwick plays his best friend. The rest of the cast includes Robert Patrick, Gary Sinise, and Dermot Mulroney. Country fans might also recognize Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts as a gunner in one of the military flashbacks.

“On the Basis of Sex” expands to 1,923 theaters. Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the true story of RBG’s fight against gender discrimination in a landmark case where she argued that a man who quit his job to take care of his sick mother is entitled to the same rights the IRS would have given a woman.