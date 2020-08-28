Losing Weight is Easier if you do so With Your Spouse
Getty Images
Trying to lose weight will be easier to do if your spouse also tries to do so. Researchers in the Netherlands found that couples who attempt to lose weight together are almost three times more likely to be successful than those who try to lose weight alone. People who had survived heart attacks were more motivated to lose weight if they were supported by their spouse, and were 2.7 times more likely to lose weight over the course of a year than those who did it without the support of their partner. A researcher adds, “Couples often have comparable lifestyles and changing habits is difficult when only one person is making the effort. Practical issues come into play, such as grocery shopping, but also psychological challenges, where a supportive partner may help maintain motivation.” Here’s the complete story from DailyMail.