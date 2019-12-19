Losing Weight Could Reduce Breast Cancer Risk for Women Over 50
A new study reveals that weight loss could reduce the risk of breast cancer in women over 50.
The Journal of the National Cancer Institute says any amount of weight loss is good to help prevent breast cancer.
The study found that women over 50, who lost weight and kept it off reduced their breast cancer risk, compared to overweight women.
The co-author of the study says, We’re so thankful to be able to say it’s not too late to lower your risk if you’ve previously gained weight, even after age 50. Here’s the complete story from FOX NEWS.