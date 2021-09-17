Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Concert Raises Nearly $1 Million

Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising concert held on Monday (September 13th) in Nashville has raised nearly $1 million dollars for victims of the recent floods in Humphrey’s County, TN. The show included performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson and Little Big Town, to name a few.
The $933,000 and counting in donations and concert proceeds will directly benefit the residents of Waverly and surrounding areas, as well as local small business. The August 21, 2021 disaster killed 20 during severe storms and extreme flash floods and left more than 500 homes affected by floodwaters, including 272 that were totally destroyed.
Loretta said, “I’ve heard from so many friends that the show Monday night that my friends put together for our community not only raised money, but it also raised spirits after a long few weeks of loss and heartbreak. I loved the performances and the stories. While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss. We’ll all be okay as long as we continue to help one another.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial)
A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial)