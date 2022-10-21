LORETTA LYNN TO BE CELEBRATED

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A public memorial celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Sunday, October 30th. The event, called Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, will be televised and air live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The service will be hosted by NBC’s Today Show co-host and longtime family friend Jenna Bush Hager and will include performances from Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

Those scheduled to appear include Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw. Additional guests and performers will be announced soon.

Loretta died on October 4th at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was buried on the property in a family cemetary.

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will repeat on Wednesday, November 2nd at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 6th at 11 a.m. ET. The special will also be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+ early next year.

