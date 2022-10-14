Loretta Lynn streams jump 615% after her death, led by “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn’s songs saw a major streaming boom in the week after her death, according to a report from Billboard.

The country legend died on October 4, and that day saw the biggest overall jump in streams. Her music was streamed 3.2 million times in one day, a 1,841% increase from the 167,000 streams Loretta’s catalog netted the previous day.

Though the bump was most dramatic the day of her death, streams were significantly higher for the tracking period of September 30 through October 6. Overall, the singer’s catalog saw 8.7 million on-demand U.S. streams over that time period, up 615% from the previous week, when it earned 1.2 million streams.

The most-streamed song was “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which is arguably Loretta’s signature song. The week of her death, the song jumped up 399% with 1.3 million streams.

Other songs that saw significant boosts were “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” and “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” which is a duet with Conway Twitty.

Loretta died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, of natural causes. She was 90 years old.

In the wake of her death, country stars turned out to pay tribute to the late, great icon; Alan Jackson led a special tribute to the singer as part of the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.