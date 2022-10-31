LORETTA LYNN HONORED WITH ‘CELEBRATION OF LIFE & MUSIC’

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Loretta Lynn was memorialized last night (Sunday, October 30th) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The event, called Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, aired live on CMT and included performances by Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen’s Carlile, Amanda Shires + Natalie Hemby with Brittany Spencer, Jack White, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Emmy Russell + Lukas Nelson, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band + Larry Strickland.

The commercial-free event was hosted by NBC’s Today Show co-host and close family friend Jenna Bush Hager. Barbara Mandrell, Darius Rucker, Faith Hill, Hoda Kotb, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw all appeared on stage to share heartfelt messages, while Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, Reba, Sissy Spacek and Taylor Swift contributed videotaped messages.

Lynn died at the age of 90 on October 4th at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

