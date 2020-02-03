Loretta Lynn Hints at New Music After 60 Years
Loretta Lynn Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First Single, Hints at New Music
Loretta Lynn celebrated 60 years of music over the weekend (February 1st). The country music icon posted a picture of her first 45 RPM disc, entitled “Honky Tonk Girl.”
“Some of the fans and my team pointed out to me that today’s the day 60 years ago that I signed my first recording contract with Zero records. I started out with my own song ‘Honky Tonk Girl,'” Lynn wrote in the caption.
The 87-year-old wrote about her love of country music and that her passion for it continues to burn. The country singer vows she will be “making 2020 a great year.”
Lynn’s last album was 2018’s “Wouldn’t It Be Great.”