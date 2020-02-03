      Weather Alert

Loretta Lynn Hints at New Music After 60 Years

Feb 3, 2020 @ 11:09am

Loretta Lynn Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First Single, Hints at New Music

Loretta Lynn celebrated 60 years of music over the weekend (February 1st).  The country music icon posted a picture of her first 45 RPM disc, entitled “Honky Tonk Girl.”

“Some of the fans and my team pointed out to me that today’s the day 60 years ago that I signed my first recording contract with Zero records. I started out with my own song ‘Honky Tonk Girl,'” Lynn wrote in the caption.

The 87-year-old wrote about her love of country music and that her passion for it continues to burn.  The country singer vows she will be “making 2020 a great year.”

Lynn’s last album was 2018’s “Wouldn’t It Be Great.”

