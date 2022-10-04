Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter Turned Country Superstar, Dies at 90

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away. She was 90 years old.

In a statement from her family she passed away today in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her biggest songs were, Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough, The Pill, Don’t Come Home A Drinkin, Rated X and You’re Looking At Country.

In 1969 she released her autobiography titled, Coal Miner’s Daughter which was made into a movie in 1980. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Loretta in the movie.