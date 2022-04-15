Loretta Lynn celebrated her 90th birthday yesterday (Thursday, April 14th) and among those included in the celebration were many of her famous friends who recorded video messages for the legend, including Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Brandi Carlile, Carole King, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and Ashley McBryde. The video is being hosted on Loretta’s website, where fans can also sign a birthday card for her on Loretta’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.