Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year
In a statement issued Tuesday (5/4/21) from the Joliet Park District there will be no Taste of Joliet for the second straight summer.
“Due to the uncertainty regarding COVID protocols as we near summer, and in the interest of safety for our fans, volunteers, staff, vendors, partners and entertainers, the 2021 Taste of Joliet will not go on as scheduled,” the statement from Joliet Park District Executive Director Brad Staub indicated. “Unfortunately, there are just too many unknowns to host an event for 55,000-plus people in June. To request a refund for tickets purchased, please call 815-741-7275.”
MORE