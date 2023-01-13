“Looking for You”: Chris Young believes in unexpected love

RCA Records

Chris Young famously prefers to play it close to the vest when it comes to his personal affairs.

So even when we’re talking about a romantic song like his new single, “Looking for You,” it’d be a mistake to assume it’s based on what’s been happening in his own life.

“No, this actually just came from a place of, you know, sometimes you’re looking for love and can’t find it,” Chris clarifies. “And then sometimes you’re like, ‘I give up,’ and it just smacks you in the face like a freight train out of nowhere.”

It’s an experience Chris believes most of us can relate to.

“I think a lot of people have been through that before, where they just see somebody walk in, even if they weren’t looking for, or are looking for it, they just find someone and it’s like, ‘This is perfect,’” he reflects. “And so that was kind of the genesis of the idea of this song.”

Chris also just released the new track “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” which was no doubt inspired by his beloved German shepherd, Porter.

