Looking For “The One”? Here’s the Age You are Most Likely to Meet Your Spouse
Getty Images
Looking for ‘The One’? According to a new survey, you’re most likely to meet them at age 27. The study, carried out by dating website Match.com, has found that the average age women find their life partner is 25, while for men it’s a few years later at 28. Match.com asked 2,000 men and women about their relationships. Here’s what else they found:
– Nearly one third of respondents kiss a new partner on their first date.
– Just over a quarter wait between one and two weeks before having sex.
– Saying ‘I love you’ normally happens after five months of dating.
– It’ll take six months before you’ll be given a drawer at your partner’s house.
– At the six-month mark, you’re also likely to reveal your imperfections, have your first argument and introduce your partner to your parents.
– Engagements are most likely to happen two years after meeting. Marriage follows at three years and it takes an average of four years before a couple has children.