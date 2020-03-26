Looking for something for the kids to do… How about a Bear Hunt?
I know my grand children are starting to get a bit of cabin fever due to the stay at home order and I think this just might be the ticket to spark their imagination. A lot of communities are putting stuffed bears in their windows for children to find when they take a stroll or drive thru the neighborhood. Fortunately it’s still safe to take brief, socially-distanced walks outside, provided there aren’t many others out and it’s done responsibly. BUT be careful you just might run into a bear!
you can read more about the “Global” take over of Bear Hunts right HERE.