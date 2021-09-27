Looking For A New Career?

There’s a new report out with a list of jobs that don’t require any previous experience, and some of them even pay more than the current national median income of $42,000. Pretty cool! Here they are…
1. Recreation and fitness studies teachers . . . $66,000
2. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters . . . $56,000
3. Insurance sales agents . . . $52,000
4. Heating, cooling, and refrigeration mechanics and installers . . . $51,000
5. Highway maintenance workers . . . $42,000
Others that pay just below 42,000 a year are….Exercise trainers . . . group fitness instructors . . . team assemblers . . . order clerks . . . packaging and filling machine operators . . . preschool teachers . . . and janitors.