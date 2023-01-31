Looked at the charts lately? HARDY’s probably at #1

ABC

It’s been a big week for HARDY, whose sophomore album just made an impressive debut at #4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart.

the mockingbird & THE CROW also managed to land at #1 on seven of the publication’s other tallies: Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales and Independent Albums.

HARDY’s second record does have a bit of an edge when it comes to expanding his horizons: it’s half country and half rock, so it qualifies for some charts that a straight-up Nashville album ordinarily wouldn’t.

“It’s just beyond every expectation that we ever had,” he says. “To have the #1 album in both country and rock at the same time is so crazy and validating. I’m grateful to country and rock radio, our partners, everyone for embracing these songs and this record. Most of all, thank you to the fans for getting it and responding like this, it means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, HARDY’s country single “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson just broke into the top 10.

