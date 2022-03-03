Look For WCCQ In The Manhattan Irish Fest Parade This Saturday at 11AM!

Irish American
Society of
County Will
presents the
28th annual
Manhattan
Irish Fest 2022
Friday, March 4th &
Saturday, March 5th
Entertainment Area
(North of Manhattan Fire Station 81)
Lakeshore Beverage
Entertainment Tent
Friday: March 4th
5:00 P.M. Tent Opens
6:00 P.M. Keigher Academy of Irish Dance
6:30 P.M. John Condron & Allison Flood
8:30 P.M. Coyote Riot
11:00 P.M. Tent Closes
Saturday, March 5th
Rugby Pitch-Manhattan Central Park
9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Craft Fair
Downtown Parade
5k run followed by the
Irish Fest Parade 11:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M. Tent Opens
12:30 P.M. Emerald Society Pipe Band
1:00 P.M. Race Results / Announcements
1:15 P.M. Sullivan School of Irish Dance
2:00 P.M. Anne Hatfield & Friends
3:15 P.M. Far Too Close
4:30 P.M. Hughes Academy of Irish Dance
5:00 P.M. King & Queen / Grand Marshals
6:00 P.M. Reilly
8:00 P.M. The Larkin & Moran Brothers
10:00 P.M. Tent Closes
For more info go to http://www.manhattanirishfest.com/