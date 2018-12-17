Look at the money dished out for these!!!!

Wow! Look at what was paid out for these gems! The 1947 Best Picture Oscar is the big winner during a rare auction of Oscar statues. The Oscar for Gentelman’s Agreement, which starred Gregory Peck, sold for 492-thousand-dollars recently. The Best Picture statue for 1935’s Mutiny on the Bounty sold for 240-thousand-dollars. Other sales included an archive of papers on the development and origin of The Wizard of Oz, a golden ticket from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and a hover board Marty McFly rode in Back to the Future 2. The total auction brought in more than eight-million-dollars. The all-time record sale of an Oscar went to Michael Jackson, who paid one-point-five-million-dollars to get David Selznick’s Gone With the Wind Oscar in 1999.