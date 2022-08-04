      Weather Alert

Lollapalooza Security Facing Terrorism Charges

Aug 4, 2022 @ 12:26pm

A Lollapalooza security guard is facing charges for reportedly sending fake mass shooting threats over the weekend. Eighteen-year-old Janya Williams is charged with terrorism and making a false threat, which is a Class One felony. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a supervisor at the music festival received a text message that read, “Mass shooting at 4 p.m. Location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets.” A second threat was also sent via Facebook. Williams admitted to police that she sent the threats. She is being held on 50-thousand dollars bail and is due back in court on August 8th.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Sam Hunt Canceled Performance In Canada
LAINEY WILSON REQUESTS CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR HER 'DEDDY
CHRIS YOUNG SAYS HIS DOG IS ON THE MEND
Tenille Townes Explains Why BRELAND is the Perfect Duet Partner on "Shared Walls"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On