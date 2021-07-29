Lollapalooza Kicks Off Today in Chicago

Thousands of music fans will be in Chicago today for the start of Lollapalooza. The annual music festival at Grant Park kicks off with some new policies. Attendees must provide a printed copy of their COVID vaccination card, vaccine record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering. Only certain bags are allowed, including small clutch purses, smaller fanny packs, clear small bags or hydration packs. Those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask. The festival runs through Sunday and will feature acts like the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator.