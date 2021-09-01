Lockport Township Homicide Investigation

On 08/31/2021, at approximately 6:35 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Oak Avenue just west of Brassel Street in unincorporated Lockport Township for a shooting that had just occurred.
Witnesses of shooting indicated that the victim later identified as Patrick Taylor (age 39) from Lockport, was walking down the street and an unknown subject in a red Ford conversion van, had shot and killed the victim. After the shooting, the red Ford van fled the area. Witnesses described the driver/shooter in the vehicle, as a male, light-skinned black driver.
Upon deputies arriving on-scene they began life saving measures on Taylor, who was shot multiple times. Lockport Township Fire responded to the deputies location, and the victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office began to conduct a canvass of the area, and were able to obtain multiple witness statements. Detectives arrived at the scene approximately ten minutes after the call came out to conduct interviews and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) with the Will County Sheriff’s Office collected evidence.
This investigation is still in the early stages and additional information will be provided when appropriate. The photo depicted in this release, is the actual vehicle involved in this incident.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in trying to identify the suspect in this investigation, and locating the van used in the commission of the crime. If anyone has any information, or was a witness to the shooting death of Patrick Taylor, please contact the Detective Chris DeMato at 815-727-8574 at extension 4912. If you wish to remain anonymous, we urge you to submit a tip on the on the Will County Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip, or on the Will County Sheriff’s Office App that is available in iOS and Android platforms. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or by computer at www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.
Will County Sheriff’s Press Release