Lockport school teachers organize drive-by parade
Lockport’s Milne Grove Elementary School is taking social distancing to a whole new level while still reminding their students that they are in this together. The staff organized a drive-by parade past their student’s homes Wednesday morning. With a police escort in tow, a couple of dozen staff members greeted their students from a safe distance, reminding them that even though they are not in the classroom together, they are very much on their minds.