Lockport Park District Thanks Healthcare and Essential Workers With Field Of Hope Illumination
The Lockport Township Park District has created a light display named the Field of Hope at Hassert Park, 19623 Renwick Rd. in Crest Hill. In an effort to thank all healthcare
and essential workers. The Field of Hope will be illuminated from 8pm-10pm every night in May.
Drive through scenic Hassert Park and enjoy a time of reflection while viewing our light display, and share in our gratitude and recognition of our community. For more information, please visit
www.lockportpark.org or call 815-838-3621, ext. 0.