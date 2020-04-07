Lockport Panera Bread Delivers over 700 Bagels to AMITA St. Joe’s in Joliet
Michael and Rebecca Vella
Michael Vella is the Manager at the Panera Bread location in Lockport. Michael and his wife Rebecca started an initiative to donate food delivery to healthcare workers as an act of gratitude for the hard work they are putting in every day to keep us safe. Michael spoke with WCCQ’s Roy Gregory about helping our healthcare workers at AMITA Health St. Joe’s Medical Center in Joliet with a delivery today of more than 700 bagels.
You can Donate to keep honoring our local Healthcare Workers Below. Here’s more from their website https://hamraenterprises.com/payitforward/
We are here to help provide and deliver clean food in mindful packaging with contactless delivery straight to the hospital, if you would like to give back and help fuel them with meals at this critical time. This is also a chance to support our local bakery-cafe employees and delivery drivers.
Our local hospitals staff are working tirelessly to keep us all safe while we are staying home to keep them safe.
Bagels for Bravery
Bagels for Bravery – the idea originated by a manager, Michael Vella (and wife Rebecca) at the Lockport IL bakery-cafe whose goal is to help his community by delivering as many bagels as possible to nearby hospitals.
Why Tuesday? Panera offers Bagel Tuesdays or a bakers dozen for a great price at $6.99 on Tuesdays.
When you make a DONATION we will deliver bagels to the front line healthcare workers from the Lockport cafe. We will also add a note from you with our delivery, send us an email at paneralockport@teamhamra.com
Week 1: AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Heidi with nurses at AMITA Saint Joseph in Joliet, IL
Contactless delivery outside AMITA Saint Joseph in Joliet, IL