Lockport Man Arrested For String of Robberies Along Route 59

The man police believe is responsible for three bank robberies along Route 59 has been arrested. A Lockport man was arrested by Plainfield Police after an officer observed an individual at the PNC Bank along Route 59 in Plainfield matching the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies. Officer Justin Barma took the suspect into custody without incident.

Between October 29th and November 4th of this year, several banks were robbed in a similar fashion. The first occurred on October 29th at the Heartland Bank along Route 59 at 11:20 a.m. The second happened at the PNC Bank, again along Route 59 in Joliet/Plainfield and on November 4th, the BMO Bank located at 15101 S. Route 59 was robbed. In each robbery, the suspect hands the teller a note demanding cash. He was described as a white 25-year-old male wearing a mask and jeans and never implied or displayed a weapon. Investigators from each town were in coordination with each other and the FBI to identify and arrest the suspect.

Thirty-year-old Brian Flesher of Lockport arrested and charged with Robbery and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.