      Weather Alert

Lockport Man Arrested For Possession of Child Porn

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:17am

A Lockport man is being held on $150,000 bond for possession of Child Pornography. On April 14th the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested Anthony J. Leonardi, a 49-year-old male of Lockport, IL, for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

ISP Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Leonardi was allegedly engaged in possession of child pornography. A thorough investigation ensued, and a search warrant was executed on April 14, 2021, at Leonardi’s residence.

During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for child pornography. Leonardi was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felonies).

Popular Posts
IRS Sending Out 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks - Happy Tax Day!
Killer whales attack fishing boat near Spain
Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop's Hill Winery in Joliet!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space
Dolly Parton ice cream is out now!