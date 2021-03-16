Lockport Looking to Be Named “Strongest Town in the Country”
The city of Lockport is looking to be named the “Strongest Town in the Country” and you can help. For the sixth consecutive year national non-profit Strong Towns is sponsoring their Strongest Town Contest. Each year they organize the competition as a way to celebrate the towns and cities using a Strong Towns approach to build financial resilience and longterm prosperity. A Strong Towns approach consists of a town which relies on small and incremental investments, a town designed to adapt to feedback and a town that seeks to conduct as much of life as possible at a personal scale.
This year they are sponsoring a bracket which will feature 16 towns facing off to be named America’s Strongest Town. In Round 1 Lockport will be facing off against Bellingham, Washington. You can vote online at strongtowns.org. You may vote once per match-up. Round 1 voting closes at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 18th.
The overall winning town will receive a visit—once it is safe to gather in-person again—from Strong Towns President, Chuck Marohn, to celebrate the victory and share the Strong Towns message.
To Vote for Lockport Click Here.