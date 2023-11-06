Lockport Central Campus Students In E-Learning

Due to ongoing facility usage challenges at Central Campus, there will be three more days of eLearning for freshman students. This is to allow forensic architects to thoroughly assess the building. The collapse at Central Campus is not a structural issue, but rather a sub-structure issue related to construction methods in some classrooms. Students will continue with online classes through Google Meet on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday there will be a regular schedule with classes starting at 9:45 AM. Central Campus traveling students have the option to attend East Campus classes in-person, while East Campus students can join their online Central classes in the Maroon Room. Career Week has been postponed and alternative arrangements have been made for Lockport Academy and CCC students. The school appreciates everyone’s patience and trust as they work on solutions for in-person learning after November 8.