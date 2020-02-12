      Weather Alert

Lockdown Took Place at Joliet Central High School After a Report of Shots Fired in Nearby Community

Feb 12, 2020 @ 4:35pm

WJOL has learned the Joliet Police are investigating a report of shots fired near the Joliet Central High School campus. The incident did not take place at any JTHS building or on campus but in a nearby community. No Joliet Township students or staff were in danger as it relates to this incident. Joliet Police notified the Joliet Township administration at approximately 2:40pm Wednesday afternoon. This prompted Joliet Central High School, the Pathways Campus, Transition Center, and the Joliet Township High School Infant Childcare Center to immediately go on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown was lifted at 2:55 p.m. and school resumed as normal. WJOL has reached out to the Joliet Police Department and will update this story when more information becomes available.

